Perstorp increases production capacity for Di-Penta

Di-Penta in touch screens, tablets and computers. Perstorp

Perstorp says it has improved efficiency at its di-pentaerythritol (Di-Penta) producing sites, resulting in capacity increases of up to 40 per cent.

In addition to de-bottlenecking, the improvements have led to full availability for the product, which has in recent years suffered from shortages in production.

Di-Penta, which is used in a vast number of applications such as UV cured coatings, synthetic lubricants, high solids alkyd coatings, fire-resistant coatings and lead-free PVC stabilisers, offers several key properties such as a thermo-stability, UV-stability, weather-, chemical- and scratch-resistance.

“We strongly believe in Di-Penta and will work hard to continue to grow with our customers and customer’s customer, bringing new and innovative solutions to market,” said Kent Hamacek, Product Manager, Advanced Polyols and Formates at Perstorp.

Perstorp says its strategy to meet customer demand for Di-Penta also includes “a number of innovation projects” focused on application development for complementary solutions.