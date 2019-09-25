Perstorp Pevalen Pro to improve the sustainability of PVC

Perstorp is launching a renewable polyol ester (non-phthalate) plasticizer Pevalen Pro.

Based on a significantly lower carbon footprint versus competing materials and technologies, it aims to make flexible PVC an even more attractive choice of plastic.

It also improves the sustainability of PVC without compromise on quality and performance.

Perstorp Pevalen Pro: the next-generation non-phthalate plasticizer that improves the sustainability of PVC.

The company believes plasticizers are essential to flexible PVC, and the environmental attractiveness of PVC can be significantly increased by using the right plasticizer, which is why Pevalen Pro has been developed to unlock further pro-environmental gains.

Perstorp launched Pevalen, a non-phthalate plasticizer in 2014 as a premium performance alternative to phthalates, especially in sensitive and close-to-people applications where health concerns were and are in focus.

As plasticizers make up a significant part of PVC (up to 40% in some applications), the potential for producers to lower their carbon footprint is already available today by using Pevalen.

This pro-environmental advantage will increase by choosing the new renewable Pevalen Pro which initially will be available with up to 40 per cent renewable content - with the long-term potential of becoming fully renewable.

Future Pevalen Pro grades will offer even higher levels of renewable content with the longer-term aim of helping Perstorp customers to transform to 100 per cent renewable grades.

Jenny Klevås, Perstorp Market Segment Manager for the polyol ester plasticizer platform, explained: “Brand owners and consumers are searching for new plastics and materials with an improved sustainable profile and low carbon footprint. We believe that flexible PVC with Pevalen Pro is the perfect combination, being a high-performance product with a significantly better environmental footprint.”

“Pevalen Pro is another important step on our journey to becoming Finite Material Neutral, and with Pevalen Pro we can help our customers to make high-performance sustainable PVC products.”

Perstorp plans to make Pevalen Pro available on the market by the end of 2019.