PF Concept launches new antimicrobial collection with Biomaster

PF Concept has launched a new range of Biomaster protected products including an antimicrobial version of their best-selling classic Americano mug.

The company manufactures a range of items in the UK, including high-quality drinkware, innovative plastic injection promotional items and paper products in their three factories.

The first products rolled out in their new Be Safe Concept with Biomaster will include new versions of the popular Face Mask Strap and Hygiene Key, plus the new Hygiene Handle. Further additions to the range will be announced in the next few weeks.

The Americano Pure is an upgrade to the popular Americano mug family. With a double-walled design and 350 ml capacity, the mug now has the added benefit of inbuilt protection from the growth of harmful surface bacteria.

The Biomaster technology offers product protection against harmful microbes 24/7 so the mug can be re-used safely for its useful lifetime.

The addition of Biomaster does not affect product function, decorating options, smell or the end-of-life recycling capability.

Phil Morgan, CEO UK & Ireland at PF Concept,said: “These new additions to the range highlight the PF Concept commitment to innovation, product development and personal safety.

“In recent weeks, we have been able to react quickly to market needs and introduce new items to our Be Safe Concept. We believe these items will again offer something new, exciting and extremely effective.”

Addmaster Marketing Manager Karl Shaw added: “We are very excited to have PF Concept in our customer portfolio and to be able to introduce the benefits of Biomaster antimicrobial technology to the promotional merchandise market.”

The company’s innovative approach to product development, European manufacture and growing markets across Europe is an excellent fit with our own objectives and we look forward to working with them to improve customer hygiene.”