PHA bioplastics could be the future for convenience packaging, says UK firm

Cambridge Consultants, a firm specialising in research and innovation, says the use of PHA bioplastics could be the way forward for convenience food packaging.

The company has designed a range of biodegradable plastic products that could replace the materials currently used for packaging that are unrecyclable, or difficult to recycle.

Within its research it identified materials which are suitable for use in even the most challenging food applications, such as a single use coffee pod and microwave tray.

“For generations there has been a dependency between economic growth and increased resource consumption and emissions,” explained Catherine Joce, Sustainability and Circular Economy Lead at Cambridge Consultants.

“It doesn’t have to be that way. Businesses across all industries are beginning to realise the potential of innovation to improve both profit and sustainability”.

The firm says that bioplastics provide convenience at the point of disposal. All items in the set it has produced are designed to decompose in industrial composting facilities, meaning they can be disposed of alongside food waste – eliminating the need for sorting, washing and separate bins.

PHAs (polyhydroxyalkanoates) are biodegradable, readily compostable thermoplastics, produced by microbial fermentation of carbon-based feedstocks.

The properties of PHA polymers are customisable, depending on the specific combinations of different monomers incorporated into the polymer chain.

The Industry View

The recycling industry has no problem with non-degradable bio-derived plastic, since these are usually not distinguishable from conventionally derived plastic in terms of formation, properties, recyclability etc.

However, the position from BPF Recycling Group is that degradable or compostable plastics should only be used in applications where they will not become mixed with conventional plastics at end of life.