Plasfilms adds unique and recyclable shrink film to expanding portfolio

Leicestershire-based films and distribution business, Plasfilms, has introduced polypropylene heat shrinkable film (HSF) from Taghleef Industries (Ti) into its growing portfolio.

As an official distributor of Ti products in the UK, Plasfilms are currently the only distributor to supply a specific film for HSF applications.

The low-density polyolefin polymers make the HSF an ultra-clear, floatable film that minimises the impact on PET recycling systems and reduces the weight of a label.

Plasfilms says the product has exceptional shrink curve, in transverse direction (TD), and guarantees up to 65 percent shrinkage, thereby offering the potential for 360-degree label designs. Its low shrink force also enables the labelling of empty and thin containers and avoids the risk of squeezing.

Plasfilms’ Alan Moules said: “Once again Plasfilms are in a great position to offer the market a product that is currently unavailable elsewhere in the UK. Not only is this new heat shrink film highly innovative it also provides a truly recyclable product for end-users.

“Our ongoing relationship with Taghleef Industries and their commitment to creating and offering alternative packaging solutions that contribute to improving sustainability of modern packaging, means that we will be consistently one step ahead of the competition.”