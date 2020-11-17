Plast-Team uses Biomaster protection

Plast-Team has now incorporated Biomaster antimicrobial technology into its high-quality plastic storage boxes.

Plast Team, a part of the Nordic Houseware Group based in Denmark, is one of the leading companies in Europe within the field of production of plastic home products including storage and food storage and every year produce and distribute more than 55 million articles to more than 25 countries worldwide.

Biomaster has been added to some of the company’s existing and most popular storage boxes, including the Home Box, ProBox, Basic Box and Hobby box series.

Storage boxes made with Biomaster reduce the growth of bacteria on surfaces 24/7 and offers a second line of protection in between cleans. The built-in antimicrobial protection stays effective for the lifetime of the product and can be recycled without any complications.

Plast-Team has also introduced the material to some of their food storage products.

Biomaster is tested to ISO 22196 and is completely safe to use with food and beverages and has no trace of taste, smell, or colouring.

Jacob Eberhard, CEO of Nordic Houseware Group, said: “In these difficult times, we find it more important than ever to ensure that our products prevent the growth of bacteria on treated surfaces. We have added effective and trusted antibacterial protection to our product range and by using Biomaster, we are guaranteed the most recognised and trusted supplier of antimicrobial technology.”