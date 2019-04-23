Plastics made fashionable at London Fashion Week

Fashion designers Vin & Omi have launched a collection from discarded plastic waste at London Fashion Week.

Jodie Kidd has modelled the dress made from dozens of plastic bottles picked up by litter-collecting canoeists and recycled into fabrics.

The unique range includes decorative flowers made from salvaged bottles which were processed into pellets then textiles.

Jodie Kidd models outfit made of plastic from Britain's waterways at London Fashion Week

Reported by the Mail Online Clare Osborn, canoeing activist, said: ‘We arranged for the PET1 plastic bottles to be sent to fashion designers Vin & Omi. They make rubbish look beautiful while highlighting the problems with our over-consumerist society and high street fast fashion."

"Our plastic bottle collection was combined with other groups to produce the applique flowers that went on to several looks on the catwalk at London Fashion Week."