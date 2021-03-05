BDK Industrial Products is becoming part of Swiss ATP Adhesive Systems Group

UK-based specialised adhesive tape converter BDK Industrial Products Ltd. is becoming part of leading water-based adhesive tapes manufacturer ATP Adhesive Systems Group based in Switzerland.

The combination strengthens the market position of both companies and allows to offer an even wider range of tailor-made solutions to its customers.

× Expand Shutterstock Two determined businessman pushing big jigsaw puzzle pieces to unite and complete the purpose. Business teamwork concept, achieving success together by joining forces. Group cooperation process.

ATP Adhesive Systems Group is the pioneer and market leader in high-performing water-based adhesive tapes, exclusively focussing on water-based technology for over 30 years. The Company serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, construction, electronics, medical and general industries, offering tailor-made solutions through its in-house R&D capabilities. ATP employs c. 300 staff in its production in Germany and its headquarters and development centre in Switzerland.

BDK has established itself as a solution provider to clients in the healthcare sector and other industries where controlled manufacturing conditions are required with significant converting capabilities of specialised adhesive tapes over the recent years. BDK’s CEO Nick Falconer together with his team will continue to run the firm’s operations from their Ipswich location

Both firms’ mutual dedication to offer tailor made solutions to its customers, coupled with ATP’s R&D and coating expertise as well as BDK’s significant process know-how and reputation in the healthcare market are highly complementary. The management teams of both companies expect to significantly increase its service offering to existing and new customers through the combination.

“We are delighted to welcome Nick and his colleagues at BDK to the ATP family. Over the past months, we were convinced that technical focus and providing customers with tailor-made solutions is as much heart and centre at BDK as it is at ATP. We are hence convinced that a combination of both firms will provide an even stronger partner to all our customers. Our acquisition of BDK also underlines ATP’s strong ambition to expand internationally and further diversify its offering.” quote Daniel Heini, CEO ATP.

"I am excited for BDK to become part of ATP – whose DNA is very similar to ours and focusses around offering the best solution to our customers. Being part of a much larger group will open up numerous new possibilities for BDK and I am looking forward to the journey together with Daniel Heini and his team” quote Nick Falconer, CEO BDK.

Family investor Bregal Unternehmerkapital has acquired ATP in 2019 and together with its management team is focussing on expanding the business globally.