Lifesaving equipment now with Biomaster antimicrobial protection

JoBird, the internationally recognised leader in the design and manufacture of lifesaving and fire safety equipment storage, had developed a new range of cabinets with inbuilt Biomaster antimicrobial product protection.

Since its establishment in 1986, JoBird has developed its products to meet the demands of a range of industries and environments. The cabinets are designed to keep this vital equipment ready for use at all times in some of the world's most hostile environments - from temperatures in Russia's Arctic Circle of minus-45-degrees Celsius to 55-degree heat in the Saudi Arabian desert.

They are used by blue chip clients around the world, including BP, Equinor, Orsted, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Total.

Biomaster is built into the handle and surrounding area, the only parts usually touched during routine inspections. Biomaster technology inhibits the growth of bacteria/microbes on the treated surfaces and is certified to ISO22196. The technology works 24/7 and will last the lifetime of the product as it is an integral part of the handle components.

Uniquely among UK manufacturers, the Somerset-based company have been awarded Lloyd's Type Test and ABS Product design assessment approvals for many of their lifesaving and fire safety storage solutions. This, together with ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, serves as an independent endorsement of the quality of their products.

JoBird Marketing Manager Nick Atkins says: "I have been really impressed by the experience of working with Addmaster. Not only with their professionalism, speed of response and helpfulness but also the additional support offered to help this project come to fruition".