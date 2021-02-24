Microsafe paint with Biomaster effective against SARS-COV-2

Microsafe, the antimicrobial commercial-grade paint developed by Hanford & Green, is now proven to help reduce SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, on painted surfaces.

Launched in 2020, Microsafe is powered by Biomaster antimicrobial technology, already known to inhibit the growth of most common types of bacteria including antibiotic-resistant strains such as MRSA and E.coli.

Hanford & Green's antimicrobial Microsafe paint with Biomaster protection provides a vital second line of defence against harmful microbes, giving surfaces extra protection beyond routine cleaning protocols.

In independent tests, Microsafe reduced SARS-COV-2 on painted surfaces by up to 45% after 6 hours and up to 68% after 24 hours when compared to a control painted surface.

Adam Green, Co-Founder of Hanford & Green, said: “We are thrilled to announce our Microsafe anti-microbial paint is effective inside or out without affecting the quality of the finish.

“We set up the business in 2018 to offer industry beating, performance paints exclusively to trade. We wanted to give people a paint that really made a positive practical difference to their lives and businesses. So, we set out to develop a range of paints that stood up to the rigours of commercial spaces and modern living without using solvents or oils that cause fumes and take an age to dry.

“When the Coronavirus hit the logical next step for us was to see how we could continue this mission, of delivering practical solutions, and develop a product that could help reduce virus on the painted surface.

"Providing our customers with a paint solution to help make their homes and spaces more hygienic is our contribution towards this goal at a time when it’s needed most.”

Already used in NHS hospitals around the country, Microsafe is 100% water-based and said to out-perform many other commercially available products for durability, coverage and drying time.

Microsafe is odourless and environmentally-friendly and can be re-coated in under 60 minutes, so rooms can be decorated and occupied the same day. It also offers 30% more coverage than most competitor brands.