Plastics Plus to support British Warrior Games Competitor

Wolverhampton based Plastics Plus has announced it is supporting Richard Millner, a Royal Air Force Veteran, who has been selected to represent the United Kingdom Armed Forces in this year’s Warrior Games, taking place from 1st -9th June in Colorado, USA.

Millner is competing in the Hand Cycle race and approached Plastics Plus for help with protecting his elite bike for its trans- Atlantic journey.

Plastics Plus recommended Hipex G Spectar PETG as the ideal material to provide the best level of protection, as it can be easily cut to specification and has lightweight properties.

Organised by the United States Department of Defence, the Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, injured or sick (WIS) service personnel and veterans, featuring teams from Great Britain, Canada and Australia as well as the five teams from the USA Forces.

Millner said: “I’m very proud and excited to be chosen for Warrior Games, it is a great honour. I’m grateful to Plastics Plus for their advice and efficient supply of the material for my bike, and am confident that it will arrive in the States in perfect condition ready for my challenge.”

Stuart White, Managing Director, added "We are very pleased to be supporting Richard as he represents Britain in this very competitive event. We wish him all the best and hope he brings back a medal.”