Plastribution launches new sustainable materials portfolio

Polymer distributor, Plastribution, has launched what it says is the UK’s first portfolio of materials with more sustainable credentials.

The move is in response to ongoing environmental concerns regarding plastic and the calls from designers, brand owners, OEMs and converters for solutions for a diverse range of applications.

Recently introduced to Plastribution’s customers in an exclusive preview, the portfolio is based on material options from around 20 suppliers, many of which it says are “novel”.

The portfolio covers seven key categories, which are designed to provide options in relation to reduced carbon footprint; biodegradables/compostables; water soluble; bio-content;circular economy; recycled/recyclability; and renewable content.

In support of the launch, Plastribution has added a special web page with details of its portfolio and plans to hold a conference early in 2020 to present the offering in more detail.

The daylong event will be supported by presentations from a number of key producers. Further details will be released in early in 2020.

The company has also established a dedicated sustainability team comprising of in-house experts. The team’s roles include researching material innovations, ongoing development of the product portfolio, educating staff and providing industry leading technical support where required.

Commenting on the launch, Plastribution’s Managing Director, Mike Boswell, said: “Releasing our sustainable materials initiative is all part of our value proposition by addressing the needs of our customers - they have asked us to provide our expertise and advice in this constantly evolving area and we are responding with a comprehensive portfolio of products.

“We have a long and successful history of providing customers with unequivocal support including technical training and education - this is what sets us apart from other distributors.”

The company is celebrating 40 years in business after it was established in 1979. A video created to mark this milestone has been released at: www.plastribution.co.uk/40-years.