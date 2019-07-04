Plaswood releases raised beds and planters for the eco-conscious gardener

Plaswood has released a series of products aimed at the sustainable gardener.

Made in the UK from 100 per cent recycled plastic, Plaswood raised beds and planters provide a year-round flower or vegetable space that require no maintenance painting or preserving, will not rot or splinter with age, and will outlast any timber alternative.

The flexibility of the new modular design offers custom made sizes to suit an individual’s needs, and the one metre panels are available in black and brown.

Due to the product’s robust weather and waterproof credentials, the raised beds are able to withstand harsh winter weather.