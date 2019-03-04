Plexiglas advertising campaign honoured with German Design Award

The manifold options provided by Plexiglas in automotive construction have been highlighted in an international campaign that began in 2017, and has now been named as a winner in the “Integrated Campaign and Advertising” category of the German Design Award.

The German Design Awards are the international premier prize awarded by the German Design Council, and aims to discover, present and honour unique trends in design.

Siamek Djafarian, head of Moulding Compounds in Evonik’s Performance Materials Segment, said: “The goal of our campaign is to increase our visibility even further in the market and to raise our profile among decision makers in the automotive industry.”

“Our appeal connects on an emotional level and we are delighted that this approach has been so well received not only by the jury of the German Design Award, but also by the automotive industry itself.”

In the “Black and Bright” advertising campaign, campaign managers opted to convey the features of Plexiglas on an emotional level, and were published in leading European trade journals serving the plastics and automotive industries.