PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds from Röhm enable pioneering light design

As the manufacturer of PLEXIGLAS moulding compounds, Röhm is an experienced partner to the automotive industry, in particular when it comes to vehicle lighting solutions. This is also the case for the futuristic ID.

Volkswagen’s ID. ROOMZZ concept car is turning a vision of the new mobility into a reality. The spacious mid-sized SUV is the latest addition to the ID. family of electric vehicles produced by the German car manufacturer and can be driven either in manual or autonomous “ID. Pilot” mode. ID.

× Expand Volkswagen AG VW’s ID. ROOMZZ concept car: Monolithic chassis and light design in one

“Light design will become ever more important in electric and autonomously driven vehicles: Light signals are evolving into information carriers. In addition, light in the vehicle interior conveys a new driving experience in the new era of mobility,” comments Siamak Djafarian, Head of the Moulding Compounds business unit at Röhm.

The front lights and taillights both extend across the entire width of the vehicle as horizontal lines. Illuminated touch-sensitive panels for opening and closing the doors function as a visual link between the front and rear of the car – and were made using PLEXIGLAS Satinice covers for the concept car. This material scatters light homogeneously and provides a pleasant look and feel with its satin-like surface.

Volkswagen AG Full tail lighting: The taillight is a single large component. The ID. ROOMZZ surprises with its customisable light graphics

Djafarian explains: “Complex light concepts such as this one allow PLEXIGLAS to unleash its full potential, as it can be used for various lighting applications in and around the automobile, guarantees the homogeneous scattering of light and enables flexible design that underlines the monolithic overall impression.”

On the ID. ROOMZZ, the brand polymethyl methacrylate from Röhm can be found in the two horizontal LED lines. The covers of the daytime running lamps and the illuminated VW emblems on both the front and rear were made from PLEXIGLAS with an optical coating, which makes them appear even brighter.

For the first time, Volkswagen is presenting a concept car with a signature taillight that can be customised using a smartphone app.

The company believes PLEXIGLAS covers are ideal for such large, monolithic vehicle lighting components, as they are completely colourless in their initial form and can therefore take on every standardised signal colour.

ROOMZZ is set to be released in China as early as 2021 and will then go into series production worldwide.