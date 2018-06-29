Polycarbonate multiwall sheets used for stand roofing of Moscow's Luzhniki Arena

During the reconstruction phase, the Moscow's Luzhniki Arena has received new grandstand roofing with multiwall sheets made of Makrolon polycarbonate from Covestro ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

The old roofing was made of this high-tech plastic and after years of use, the panels showed only barely visible scratches and slight loss of colour.

When the stadium was renovated for the World Cup from 2015, the decision was made to use Covestro's high-tech product once again.

Around 36,000 square metres are covered with 25 millimetres thick, white-coloured multiwall sheets.

The panels have a width of 1.20 metres and a length of 9.80 metres.

The X-structure of the Makrolon multiwall sheet ensures high stability in various weather conditions and withstands even high snow loads of up to one ton per square metre.

Due to new additives and a special UV coating, Covestro says the polycarbonate sheets are guaranteed to be protected from weathering for 25 years.

In comparison to a glass roof construction, the material has cost savings of 40 to 45 per cent, and the sheets have a lower weight, making it easier to transport and process.