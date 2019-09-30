Polymaker launches new materials for 3D printing in collaboration with Covestro

Polymaker, a market leader in advanced 3D printing products, has announced the launch of three new polycarbonate-based 3D printing materials, each with unique properties commonly used in various industries.

Polymaker has partnered with Covestro to bring these new materials to market, therefore enabling the access to materials well known to industry professionals and optimised for 3D printing.

The three materials consist of Polymaker PC-ABS, created from Covestro’s Bayblend family as its base material, Polymaker PC-PBT, created from Covestro’s Makroblend family, which is widely used in various industries, and PolyMax PC-FR, from the Makrolon family, with the FR standing for flame-retardant, the main feature of the polycarbonate-based compound.

With PolyMax PC-FR, Polymaker have introduced their nano-reinforcement technology that is featured in all PolyMax materials.

This boosts the fracture toughness of the FR material and produces a flame-retardant filament that can still perform in demanding applications.

Polymax PC-FR uses Covestro’s Makrolon, showing a good balance between mechanical performance and safety, which has already been applied in electronic motorbikes, aerospace spare parts, and automotive production.