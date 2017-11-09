Polymer design and capabilities herald a new era of medical products

× Expand RA Lecture Dr Matthew Burke giving the Ralph Anderson Address

The design and capabilities of polymers will be central to the future of medicine, according to the Head of Drug Delivery at GlaxoSmithKline(GSK).

Dr Matthew Burke, who works in the Platform Technologies and Science Department, told the audience at the annual Horners Ralph Anderson Lecture that polymers are crucial in not only how medical products are produced, but how effective they are.

“We can really use polymers not only in the way products are packaged but how patients interact with medication and also in their future development,” he explained.

“For example, a simplistic looking device to help with respiratory issues is designed to look just that – simple. However, when you look at the way the product is produced it’s a highly technical piece of design engineering with over 20 individual components – all made out of polymers.”

Dr. Burke explained that in addition to packaging, the use of polymers is crucial in the way that drug release is controlled in the body. Explaining the complex science behind the way that the body and specifically the stomach and digestion system processes medicines, Dr Burke said using polymers to coat or encapsulate medicines it ensures that the dosage is consistent in order for a patient to feel the benefits and not to experience any side effects.

“Polymers control the way that medicine is released into the body, so you get a controlled release rather than a spike in dosage that can cause unwanted effects such as drowsiness,” he explained.

3D Printing and AI

3D Printing technologies are likely to play a bigger role in specific areas of medicine, according to Dr Burke, most likely in the form of implantable polymer devices. He explained that monthly implants, particularly in terms of contraception or cancer treatment drugs, were where the technology could have “an exciting future”.

However, scientists are looking at how implants could go beyond just drug delivery and have a more futuristic role. “There are companies working on combining implantable medical devices with AI and bioelectronics to predict things such as when a patient is due medicine,” explained Dr Burke. “For someone with diabetes, an implant that monitors your glucose levels could be life changing. It gives us diversity that we’ve not had before.”

He also explained how polymer implants could be used in the brain to control certain behaviours in patients. “It sounds a long way off but these products are being developed.”

In conclusion, Dr Burke said: “The evolution of human abilities may not be complete, and amazing advances will continually happen – but central to these advances are the design and capabilities of polymer materials.”