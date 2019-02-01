Polymer raw material prices report: 2018 review and 2019 outlook

× Expand Plastribution Materials Review

In our annual materials review, Mike Boswell looks back at 2018 and reviews how a year that saw BREXIT-related turbulence, escalation of the US/China trade war and shortages of key materials affected overall production, supply and pricing, as well as outlining what the industry can expect in 2019.

2018 Review

From a raw materials supply perspective, 2018 was quite mixed across the main product segments. The engineering polymers sector witnessed significant volatility as prices increased throughout the first three quarters of the year, which was a continuation of the trend which started at the beginning of 2017. Towards the end of 2018, the price trend of engineering polymers started to diversify, with Nylon 6.6 continuing on an upward trajectory as supply remained extremely tight. In marked contrast, polycarbonate prices – following their sharp ascent – began an equally sharp decline and, after September, other engineering polymers tended towards price stability.

In the case of styrenic polymers, there was a close correlation with styrene monomer, and, for polystyrene, the month-on-month price movements were typically quite violent in nature, with swings of £50 - £100 per tonne being quite a common occurrence at certain points in the year. The addition of ABS capacity in Asia in the latter part of 2018 started to see a more competitive situation, with sellers looking more to Europe as demand from China remained relatively weak.

The table and graph below confirm that price volatility in the Polyolefins sector was relatively low, with prices at a very similar level to the prior year.

There is clear evidence that in 2018 feedstock costs underpinned polyolefin prices, which suggests that, in general terms, polymer supply was well balanced with demand. The crossover in the ‘polyethylene basket’ versus the ‘PP basket’ is a noteworthy event, which is attributable to the relative scarcity of C3 versus C2 resulting from the increased use of ethane (shale gas) as a feedstock for polyethylene rather than naphtha, which results in both the production of C2 and C3 from which polypropylene is made.

This tightness in C3 availability became a matter of increasing concern with polypropylene producers, as it became more evident that C3 would become increasingly scarce. This phenomenon increasingly raises concern for volume and/or commodity grade polypropylene converters, as polypropylene producers look to optimise netbacks by producing higher margin grades.

The polyethylene market was quite polarised in 2018 and the abundance of LDPE lead to relative price weakness, whereas LLDPE and some HDPE grades tended to be in tighter supply, which was both a function of relatively low pricing in the UK failing to attract imports and less product arriving from the USA than had previously been anticipated.

It was a true rollercoaster ride for oil prices in 2018, which, after a dip in Q1 2018, saw improvement in Q2 and then peaked in October. The subsequent fall in prices has been dramatic, with all gains wiped out as the markets remain concerned about supply and demand due to global economic risks including a global economic slow-down and/or an escalation of the US/China trade war.

Feedstock costs closely tracked Brent Crude costs throughout 2018, although the volatility of styrene monomer costs is very evident. The premium for C3 Spot over C3 contract is further evidence of the escalating tightness in the C3 market.

The BREXIT effect

Following the significant devaluation of the GBP in mid-2016 following the BREXIT referendum outcome, the exchange rate versus the Euro held within a narrow range of 0.05€, which, in turn, supported the stability of polymers where pricing is € denominated including PE, PP and PS. The situation versus the dollar was quite different, with the USD gaining strength on the back of a strong US economy.

BREXIT concerns became more acute as the year progressed, with the March 30th2019 deadline rapidly approaching. The possibility of a ‘no deal BREXIT’, which is expected to have greater negative consequences for the UK economy than the terms proposed by the EU for withdrawal and a future trading relationship, is putting further downward pressure on the value of the GBP.

Whilst the UK economy continued to grow in 2018, the rate of growth slowed to the extent that UK has slipped from being one of the fastest growing economies in the G7 to becoming one of the slowest, with many economists blaming this reduction in performance on the uncertainties arising from BREXIT. Whilst employment levels surpassed previous records, the retail sector faced some serious challenges and both automotive retail sales and automotive manufacturing stuttered on the back of consumer concerns regarding diesel engine cars. CPI Inflation fell back from 3.0 per cent at the end of 2017 to around 2.3 per cent at the end of 2018 and, on this basis, the decision of the Bank of England to increase base rates from 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent looks justified.