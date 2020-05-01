PolyOne launches new oxygen scavenger for clearer PET

× Expand Polyone ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020E (left bottle) and ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G (right bottle) show the lower haze offered by 4020G for a premium, clear appearance

PolyOne has launched a new, non-nylon based, low-haze oxygen scavenger for PET rigid packaging.

ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G offers up to 50 percent lower haze and reduced impact on the PET recycling stream compared to previous grades, says PolyOne, while maintaining the same reliable active oxygen scavenging performance.

The improved recyclability when using the new grade comes as a result of reduced yellowing by 50 per cent during the mechanical recycling process, beneficial when the material is being recycled multiple times.

PolyOne testing shows that ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G is one of the most robust oxygen scavengers for PET rigid containers, with negligible effects on efficacy for the rPET grades tested, while other competitive materials lost almost all oxygen scavenging ability with rPET content as low as 20 percent.

ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G is available with applicable regulatory approvals.