PolyOne launches Surround EMI/RFI Shielding Formulations

PolyOne has rebranded its ElectriPlast material technology as Surround EMI/RFI Shielding Formulations.

The portfolio of conductive thermoplastic materials shields sensitive electronics from both electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI).

× Expand Surround EMI Shielding compared to aluminium

Surround weighs up to 60 per cent less than aluminium or copper, and brings increased design freedom compared to metal.

Surround long-fibre material is well suited to housings for advanced driver assistance systems, (ADAS) because of its capability to replace metal in the shielding applications.

As automakers continue to add ADAS functionality to automobiles, more electronic control unit, cameras and sensors are needed to make the systems function properly,

In addition to minimising cross talk between electronic components. Surround material is lighter than traditional materials, and injection moulding also permits more complex shapes and fewer design constraints than aluminium or copper, all without compromising on dimensional stability of the component during use.