PolyOne receive BPR authorisation in Europe for OnCap Aversive masterbatch additives

PolyOne has announced that its OnCap Aversive masterbatch additives have been authorised per the Biocidal Product Regulation (BPR) for use in Europe.

The company says wire and cable OEMs rely on PolyOne’s OnCap Aversive masterbatch additives to produce jacketing that resists insect and animal attacks.

× Expand PolyOne PolyOne’s OnCap Aversive masterbatch additives, which enable wire and cable products to resist attacks by termites and rats.

EU Regulation No 528/2012 states that cable manufacturers in Europe can only use masterbatch additives that are authorised by BPR and no material supplier or cable manufacturer can compete in the European marketplace without this official authorisation.

In the past, toxic chemicals such as rodenticides were utilised in cable jacketing materials, but these caused concerns regarding human safety.

OnCap Aversive uses low-concern biocidal chemicals officially authorised by the European Union and when added to the external cable jacket provides longer lasting protection to help avoid unplanned breakdowns and associated high replacement costs.