PolyOne unveils new bio-derived thermoplastic elastomers for overmoulding

PolyOne has announced the launch of resound OM TPEs, the latest addition to its sustainable solutions portfolio.

These new formulations utilise between 40 and 50 per cent bio-renewable content derived from sugarcane, and offer hardness levels and performance comparable to standard TPEs.

Commercially available in all regions, the product portfolio consists of four overmoulding grades compatible with rigid PP and one suited for overmoulding onto ABS.

Jim Mattey, Global Marketing Director for Specialty Engineered Materials at PolyOne, said: “OEMs want to incorporate environmentally responsible materials in their designs, especially those who manufacture consumer products, yet they also need to meet functional requirements.”

“New resound OM grades address both goals both leveraging a significant amount of renewable content without compromising the material’s properties.”

Walter Ripple, Vice President for Sustainability at PolyOne, said: “Innovation is in our DNA, and we are committed to helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals with products such as resound OM.”

“Our investments in R&D, resulting sustainable solutions portfolio, and support for solutions to the plastic waste problem are outward signs of that commitment.”