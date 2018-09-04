Polypipe introduces Ridgichute to enhance highways

Polypipe, the UK’s manufacturer of sustainable drainage and water management solutions, has launched Ridgichute, a new gully chute designed for use in highway applications.

To prevent surface flooding, Ridgichute allows captured water and sediment from high-risk carriageways to pass straight through into a Ridgidrain drainage system.

Due to the sumpless design the risk to roadside workers needing to undertake gully maintenance is reduced by preventing blockages caused by silt accumulation.

Captured water, silt and sediment is carried down the Ridgidrain system into a chamber to the side of the carriageway, allowing safer maintenance activities to commence.

Manufactured from lightweight polypropylene, they are designed to fit seamlessly with Highways Authority Product Approval Scheme (HAPAS)-approved Ridgidrain.

There are three sizes available, each with the choice of either a 225mm or 300mm outlet.

These sizes have been designed in accordance with the most widely-used gully gratings that will be installed above the Ridgichute.

Sean Norris, Product Manager at Polypipe, said: “The introduction of the Ridgichute is a great addition to our comprehensive range of surface water drainage solutions for road projects. The main benefit of a sumpless design is to eliminate the need for maintenance and cleaning activities on high-risk carriageways. This also removes the need for the carriageway to be closed, allowing traffic to remain free flowing."