Polypipe partners England and GB Hockey to develop new portable pitch system

Polypipe has partnered with England and GB Hockey to develop an innovative portable pitch system.

The portable pitch system developed specifically to International Hockey Federation (FIH) standards will see its first use at the FIH Pro League matches between Great Britain and New Zealand at the Twickenham Stoop stadium on the 23rd June.

The pitch uses Polypipe’s Permavoid geocellular sub-base to create a stable, high-quality playing surface that can be quickly and cost-effectively re-created on any scale, in any location and on any existing surface.

Laid on a permeable geotextile, the Permavoid units, which are manufactured from 100 per cent recycled polypropylene, are topped with a flexible shock pad tuned to maintain the level integrity of the finished surface.

Permavoid’s open cell structure provides a temporary attenuation volume to receive any excess water from the surface, eliminating the risk of any surface water ponding, while allowing it to infiltrate to ground at the sub-soil’s natural rate.

After the FIH matches, every element used in its construction will be re-used, clearly showing the versatility and environmental compatibility of the system.

“Architects and developers looking to create attractive, value-added urban spaces can utilise this pitch concept to promote a range of sports, providing easy access and encouraging participation with the associated health and wellbeing benefits,” said Sean Robinson, Business Development Director, Specification, at Polypipe.

“For stadium owners, it offers great potential to turn their venues into truly multi-functional arenas, significantly increasing opportunities for revenue generation”.