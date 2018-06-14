Polypipe supplies plastic piping systems to Birmingham’s new £50 million Wholesale Market

Polypipe has supplied a range of market leading plastic piping systems to Birmingham’s new £50 million Wholesale Market.

The new facility, which has been relocated to IM Properties' development The Hub in Witton, includes a 241,885 sq ft warehouse facility, containing nearly 80 business units selling meat, fish, poultry and horticultural goods.

Polypipe has installed a broad range of its Civils and Infrastructure products at the site, including Ridgidrain and Ridgistorm-XL large diameter piping system for surface water drainage and Polystorm-R for surface water attenuation.

× Expand Polypipe

Polysewer and EN 1401 sewer pipes have also been installed for foul water, along with a range of cable protection systems for electricity supplied to the buildings.

To manage on-site surface water run-off, 18,750 Polystorm-R cells have been installed underneath the site’s proposed outdoor car park and vehicle access areas, to capture and attenuate up to 3,555m³ of stormwater.

Benniman Construction specified Polypipe, due to its products being lighter in weight than traditional solutions, such as concrete and clay piping.

Dave Meenaghan, Project Manager at EP McVilly, said: “This project had very tight timescales, so we were happy to recommend Polypipe’s plastic products in favour of concrete and clay materials. We find their products quicker to install with excellent reliability, and it has kept this important project on track.”