Polypipe supplies water management system for new complex in car park construction

Polypipe’s geocellular water management systems have been installed across a new 500-space car park that will service an expanding science park complex in Manchester.

Polypipe worked in conjunction with supply and install partner Hydro WMS to offer a geocellular stormwater management with treatment solution utilising Polystorm and Permavoid, as the initial design was over budget.

The solution included 2,700 Polystorm-R cells, 600 Permavoid Medium Duty with Biomat cells and more than 600m of Permachannel.

Polypipe could re-work the design, by utilising the Permavoid and Polystorm range in conjunction with one another, whilst still allowing the controlled water treatment and surface water run-off across the site as per the initial design.

With a compressive strength of 61 tonnes/m2, Polystorm-R is designed for use in trafficked areas and its modular structure made it ideal for use within the site’s restricted areas, where the car park was being installed around existing buildings.

By supporting P.P. O’Connor through the process, Polypipe worked with all parties to supply a system that delivered more than £200,000 in cost savings, compared to the original plan for the scheme.

Chris Reilly, Commercial Director at P.P. O’Connor, said: “We were able to work with Polypipe to supply a cost-effective, reliable, and easy to install system that helped the client significantly reduce costs without compromising the quality of the final car park. Using Polystorm and Permavoid provided us with an ideal solution for a large car park area, and with further expansion in the pipeline at this site, we will be able to put a similar system in place.”

The two-hectare mixed-use Siemens Campus complex near Princess Parkway in Didsbury includes a £65 million private hospital, 92 new homes, and commercial space.

The development is expected to be fully developed by 2020.