Polypipe Terrain to help complete the UK’s tallest residential complex

Polypipe Terrain, UK manufacturer of waste and water management systems, has announced it will help to complete the UK’s tallest residential complex.

The Kent-based firm will supply ventilation, drainage, soil and waste systems to the £385 million Deansgate Square development in Manchester city centre.

Main contractor Renaker selected Terrain to design the vent piping.

Polypipe devised a system that incorporated its exclusive P.A.P.A. (positive air pressure attenuator) and Pleura Vent system, which work together to regulate air pressures within pipework and eliminate the need for a secondary vent.

Terrain also provided FUZE HDPE drainage stacks to minimise cost, installation times and resources, and a tailored PVC piping system. The stacks also have fewer joints to reduce the risk of leaks.

The 2.7-acre site will comprise 1,508 luxury apartments and across four high-rise blocks, including the 200m, 65-storey South Tower – the UK’s tallest residential building.

“The height of the development posed a unique challenge for the designers. The drainage stacks throughout the building had to manage huge amounts of pressure so a robust solution was required. Polypipe Terrain was able to supply a system that limited the pressures placed on the base of the stacks,” said Jonathan Greenwood, technical sales manager at Polypipe Terrrain.

“By installing P.A.P.A. valves we were also able provide the developer with significantly more space in each individual apartment within the tower.”

Andy Moss, director at MWA Ecosystems, which installed the system, added: “Polypipe Terrain was not only able to provide superior products and services, it also offered greater design freedom. We were able to reduce the amount of space, time and labour needed to deliver a drainage system suitable for such a prestigious development.”

Deansgate Square is due to be completed in 2021.