Polyplastics develops new Duracon POM PM series for medical and healthcare industry

Polyplastics has announced the development of its Duracon POM PM series for drug contact and delivery applications for the medical and healthcare market.

The new PM series complements Polyplastics’ TOPAS COC, a high-purity material for a range of medical applications.

The first grade of the PM series, Duracon POM PM09S01N, delivers global medical and food regulatory compliance, and adheres to strict quality management systems including conformity to VDI guidelines.

The material also provides full traceability of processes and products, and production management based on GMP principle.