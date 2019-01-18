Polyplastics Group announces new DURANEX 532AR PBT resin

The Polyplastics Group has announced the introduction of a new PBT resin which delivers excellent alkali stress crack resistance for a range of automotive applications.

The new grade, named DURANEX 532AR, also exhibits outstanding hydrolysis and heat shock resistance and electrical performance for components in the chassis and engine department.

DURANEX 532AR has successfully reduced the risk of cracking in moulded articles by preventing alkali, which can arise from rust formation in metal parts, from penetrating the inside of the resin, thus imparting toughness that helps generate less stress.

DURANEX 532AR is treated with a hydrolysis resistant finish, and has greater durability than standard materials.

Recent test evaluations show that when specimens are immersed in alkali, cracking occurs in two hours in standard material DURANEX 3300 and in hydrolysis and heat shock resistant DURANEX 531HS, whereas no stress cracking occurs in DURANEX 532AR even when immersed for up to 200 hours.

Electrical components and sensors installed near the engine are also often metal insert moulded and there are cases when sudden temperature changes can cause heat shock fracture issues, which occurs because the metal and resin have linear expansion coefficients that differ by roughly a factor of ten.

DURANEX 532AR also has outstanding heat shock resistance and is capable of withstanding these harsh environments.