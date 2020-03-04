Polyplastics highlights DURANEX PBT grade for high-voltage automotive applications

The Polyplastics Group is now offering an improved PBT grade which provides improved tracking resistance for a range of high-voltage automotive components.

DURANEX PBT CG7030 is a 30 per cent glass-filled grade which also delivers strong dimensional stability and highly stable electrical resistance and dielectric breakdown properties.

As car makers move increasingly to electric vehicles, the demand for high-voltage components is expected to increase, and Polyplastics therefore conducted extensive testing of both PA 66 and PBT in temperature environments ranging from -40°C to 140°C for electric car applications such as batteries, power control units, and motors and generators.

Since the properties of PBT grades experience little change even in hot and moist environments, Polyplastics determined that they are more suitable than PA 66 for use in high-voltage applications.

These results suggest that using PBT could produce less variation in electrical properties when environments change.

DURANEX PBT CG7030 exhibits highly superior dimensional stability, and Polyplastics has reported that both moisture absorption and dimensional change rate for PBT grades are around one-tenth of the values observed for PA 66.