Polyplastics launches new low-dielectric LCP for communication devices

Polyplastics has announced the launch of a new series of low-dielectric liquid crystal polymers (LCP) for next-generation communication devices.

New Laperos E420P is the first in a series of low-dielectric grades which possesses inherent high heat resistance, mechanical properties, chemical resistance, high flow, and low warpage for films and connectors in cabling, antennas, and circuit boards.

Polyplastics says it developed the new LCP series amidst the increasing demand for low dielectric and low dielectric tangent materials to satisfy the needs of 5G telecommunications and V2X telecommunications for autonomous automobiles and materials applicable for high-speed and high-frequency transmission components.

Laperos E420P makes use of an optimum combination of filler and formulation technology to achieve a low dielectric constant of less than 3.0 measured perpendicular to the flow direction for the 1-20 GHz frequency band.

Further, the dielectric loss tangent is stable over the entire frequency band. The material also fulfills downsizing requirements and increasingly complex designs in connector applications and can be used in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) processes.

Polyplastics says it will expand its series of Low-Dielectric LCPs to meet broader performance requirements for connectors. The company plans to extend its product portfolio to include grades with enhanced low warpage, higher heat resistance, and greater flow for compact, fine-pitched connectors.