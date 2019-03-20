Polyplastics targets electric vehicle applications with new material development

Polyplastics, a supplier of engineering plastics, has developed innovative resin products which are successfully penetrating the electric vehicle (EV) market as an alternative to metals.

The company’s DURANEX PBT and DURAFIDE PPS materials, targeted for engine peripheral parts such power control units (PCUs), deliver high insulating properties, lower water absorption, and meet harsh operating conditions.

Polyplastics’ DURANEX PBT CG7030 provides lower water absorption and high tracking properties (CTI: 600V) for high-voltage parts such as PCUs.

The material ensures high reliability for high-voltage parts that do not gain enough creepage distance.

× Expand Polyplastics

Polyplastics is also exploring new materials to replace metal in PCU housings.

The company says thermoplastics would provide lighter weight and improved productivity, however, other key requirements include strength, dimensional stability, electromagnetic shielding, and thermal conductivity.

Polyplastics is currently developing materials with electromagnetic shielding properties and the company is also targeting its material development work for other EV applications such as motors and batteries.