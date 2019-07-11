Polyscope Polymers introduces new SMA/PMMA alloy for industry-changing point-of-care medical test devices

A new engineering thermoplastic alloy combining the benefits of styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) has been developed by Polyscope Polymers, to meet the needs of the rapidly growing point-of-care microfluidic medical-test device segment.

The material is in use on devices completing their final agency reviews and that are expected to be commercially available to medical professionals in the near future.

The injection mouldable polymer, called XILOY SO2315 SMA/PMMA alloy, offers excellent optical properties, biocompatibility with a variety of proprietary coatings, reagents, and blood and tissue products, and maintains high dimensional stability to assure accurate and reliable immunoassay test results.

In addition to use for disposable microfluidic cassettes for POC medical devices, XILOY SO2315 copolymer is also appropriate for use in a variety of demanding applications in lighting, display, housewares, and consumer disposable applications.