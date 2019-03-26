Positive results for ‘bacteria-phobic’ catheter

Camstent, the company applying proprietary bacteria-phobic polymer coatings to medical devices, has been notified of initial results from the first in-man pilot study for its CE marked coated catheter.

The results, which compared 10 Camstent coated catheters and 12 uncoated silicone catheters, showed a clear reduction of biofilm formation and biomineralisation on the Camstent polymer coated catheters compared with uncoated catheters.

The company says the results are very encouraging for the battle against hospital acquired infections (HAI) of which catheter-associated urinary tract infection is one the major causes.

Although future comparisons of greater numbers of catheters, the performance of coated catheters over longer time periods and more detailed microbiological investigations will be required to support this initial evidence.

In 2012 the University of Nottingham discovered the polymers used in the coating were originally reported to have bacteria-phobic properties and have since been developed by Camstent into a silky-smooth coating for silicone or silicone-based medical devices.

The passive non-stick molecule within Camstent’s coating aims to deter bacteria from attaching to the catheter surfaces at all.

This approach has now been demonstrated to reduce formation of biofilm that, in turn, can lead to infection.

“While our catheter was approved for use in patients last year for its silky-smooth texture, this is the first time we have confirmed evidence that our coating acts equally well in preventing biofilm attachment in humans," Dr Dave Hampton, Founder and CTO of Camstent.

"These initial results are being corroborated by over 60 cases as we expand the number of settings taking part in trials. We are looking to grow the body of evidence to support these initial results and welcome anyone interested in conducting trials to contact us.”