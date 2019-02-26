Positive trial results with Parx technology in dental applications

Parx Plastics NV has announced the incorporation of a new joint venture under the name Zinkh NV, to exclusively market its proprietary antimicrobial technology in dental applications.

The first in-vivo trials incorporating the antimicrobial and antibiofilm technology show significant benefits of the technology in contact with damaged gums as it is delivering faster healing after prosthetic surgery.

Tests led by Dr Gianluca di Chiaro in Italy are indicating reduced plaque build-up when wearing a dental appliance that uses Parx Plastics antimicrobial technology.

Within this context, the long term goal is to develop a so-called prevention tray that helps susceptible patients maintain oral health by reducing excessive bacteria build-up throughout the night.

Dr di Chiaro said: “The curing times after placement of the dental prosthesis, and applying a custom fit Zinkh plate on the damaged gum and tissue are unprecedented. This technology has the potential to change the world of dentistry and seriously reduce infection risks associated with these procedures.”