PRESS releases new eco bottle made from 75 per cent recycled plastic

PRESS has released its new eco bottle made from 75 per cent recycled plastic (rPET) and 25 per cent bio plastic, made from sugar cane rather than fossil fuels.

The new bottles are 100 per cent recyclable and by using 75 per cent recycled plastic, the company is removing plastic that would otherwise end up in landfill.

On top of that, the manufacturing of recycled plastic produces 55 per cent less carbon emissions than virgin plastic.

PRESS believes it’s not the solution but it will make a huge impact over the course of a year.

The company further states: “at the moment, plastic is our only option for several reasons. Firstly, to ensure the best tasting and most nutrient dense juices we use chilled High-Pressure Processing (HPP).”

“If we were to switch to glass, we would have to heat pasteurise our juices and the concept of “cold-pressed” and the benefits would be gone. We have spent a lot of time looking at glass and, if you do the maths, plastic has a significantly lower carbon footprint.”

The company says its long-term aim is to create a completely carbon neutral supply chain and is working on projects in packaging (algae-based plastics that bio-degrade in 14 days), novel supply chain solutions, and ways to offset our carbon footprint by planting trees.