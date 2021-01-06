Group Managing Director Will Duggins believes print professionals have the skills to deliver Touchshield to every person, in every sector.

Touchshield is a unique range of anti-microbial protective film solutions manufactured in the UK, recently awarded up to 93.41 per cent protection against viruses in accordance with international standard ISO 21702.

The UK media manufacturer had been working toward the significant milestone since announcing the development in May of 2020, refining the unique formulation to meet the esteemed ISO standard.

The development has already gained huge momentum within UK and European markets, with the print sector being a key provider of these solutions.

The clear film with a secure branded watermark can be integrated within all commercial, retail, medical and public sectors without compromising on brand identity for the clients whilst instilling consumer confidence and reducing cleaning costs.

Duggins explained: “As we move into another nationwide lockdown it seems more prevalent than ever for the print industry to promote this protective solution, having the skills to deliver and install the protective vinyl as part of their portfolio.”

“We wanted to produce a next-level protective solution. Touchshield is subtle enough to blend in but distinguishable enough to trust. With or without vaccines, the effects of COVID-19 on our psychology and consumer behaviour will be with us for much longer than we originally thought. More and more businesses are looking toward longer-term protection methods against viruses and bacteria and that is where Touchshield comes in.”