Procter & Gamble introduce DS3 Clean products to eliminate plastic packaging

Procter & Gamble have created a range of DS3 Clean products, with the aim to reduce plastic waste and lessen the impact that cleaning products have on the environment.

The new concept allows consumers to select a little white ‘swatch’ which when water is added transforms into a detergent, eliminating the need for plastic packaging.

There are currently eight types of cleaning products, including hand soap, face wash, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent, surface cleaner, and toilet cleanser.

DS3’s packaging is biodegradable and takes up 70 percent less space, according to P&G.

As the swatches contain no water their production removes 80 per cent of the weight generated by traditional cleaning products and 75 per cent of emissions.

The new manufacturing process also allows the company to remove the usual stabilisers and preservatives.

Kathy Fish, Chief Research, Development and Innovation officer at P&G, said: “From a resource scarcity point of view it is really a breakthrough. There’s no plastic here, these are bamboo containers, they are totally plastic-free. Consumers want more natural products.”