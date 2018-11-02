Protomax creates “world-first prototype” by turning ocean debris into disaster relief housing

Protomax has created an emergency shelter with boards made from plastic sea waste.

Under the trade-name Storm Board, the company makes the boards from a variety of mixed-waste plastic products such as coat hangers, containers and coffee pods.

The company says Storm Board is hard wearing, weather proof and, at the end of its use, 100 per cent recyclable into new board, making it a cost-effective and durable alternative to MDF, chipboard and plywood.

× Expand Staff from Protomax with the assembled shelter

Earlier this year, Protomax built a Storm Board e-house for shipping to the Dominican Republic as a demonstration model for low-cost housing.

The e-shelter will be exhibited in partnership with Brussels-based Waste Free Oceans (WFO) at the international Ecomondo Fair, 6th-9th November.

“It made absolute sense for us to team up with Waste Free Oceans, who are dedicated to fishing this waste out of the sea. Their work yields vast amounts of plastics and we convert that waste into everyday usable and sustainable products," said Nick Stillwell, Founder.

“Our e-shelter shows how upcycled waste plastic can be turned into boards for simple, easy to build, long-lasting, safe accommodation. It is especially beneficial in areas surrounded by sea water as it will not rot."