Purging compound demonstrates colour and carbon removal in trial

Ultra Purge purging compound allows for fast color changes and removal of carbon in hot runner systems.

A purging compound has demonstrated an ability not just to facilitate colour change, but also remove carbon contamination from hot runner systems for injection moulds.

Ultra Purge PO, manufactured by Chem-Trend, was recently used in a trial by a manufacturer of plastic buckets that was experiencing hang-ups after colour changes.

Use of Ultra Purge PO resulted in less production downtime and scrap reduced by half compare to the company’s previous purging compound, as well as pulling chunks of carbon from the hot runners.

Commneting on the trial, Graziano Pestarino, Chem-Trend’s European Sales Manager for Ultra Purge, said: “Ultra Purge PO was not only pulling out the red from the previous production run but also an old colour that had been used two weeks prior.

“While the screw and barrel cleaning provided by the bucket manufacturer’s previous purge compound had been adequate, it was failing to purge the hot runner systems. That lingering contamination is what led to excessive downtime and scrappage.”

It was noted that the bucket manufacturer had also been using double the purge compound dosage needed, so switching to Ultra Purge PO, which also cleans the screw and barrel, was more economical.

Chem-Trend has invested extensively in R&D to develop grades of Ultra Purge that are compatible with a wide range of hot runner technologies supplied by leading hot runner systems manufacturers.