Plastic preventing potholes: Transport Secretary commits millions to road improvement trials

Funding for new plastics-based technology that could help stop potholes from forming has been announced by the Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling.

The money is part of £23 million provided by the Government for research and trials on new surface materials or pothole repair techniques in order to improve the UK’s road network.

The real-world tests will see £1.6million in funding allocated to the expansion of testing ‘plastic roads’ in Cumbria, with the intention of producing a guidance document on the use of the special polymer-modified asphalt as a surface material solution.

Produced by Scotland-based MacRebur, the ‘plastic road’ technology uses waste plastics in a special mix to produce a surface substance that is stronger and longer lasting than standard asphalt. The material has the potential to reduce the millions spent on new roads, maintenance, and pothole repair in the UK each year.

If successful in the trial in Cumbria, the technology could be rolled out and adopted by other local authorities across the country.

Commenting, Grayling said: “Potholes are the number one enemy for road users and this government is looking at numerous ways to keep our roads in the best condition.

“Today’s trials will see how new technologies work in the real world to ensure our roads are built for the 21st century.”

The Government funding will also see a share of £4.5million allocated to the manufacture of recycled plastic/composite columns to mount lighting sensors, 5G antenna and large format schemes in public areas.