PVC companies in Australia moving towards greater sustainability

The PVC supply chain in Australia is moving towards greater sustainability with nine companies earning the Vinyl Council’s 2016-17 PVC Stewardship Excellence Award for achieving full compliance with key environmental objectives.

Run by the Vinyl Council of Australia, the PVC Stewardship Program has driven continual improvement in the PVC, or vinyl, industry for the past 14 years.

The award-winning companies include several familiar names in Europe: Australian Plastic Profiles; Australian Vinyls Corporation; Chemson Pacific; Deceuninck; Karndean Flooring; Pipemakers; Sun Ace Australia; Tarkett Australia and Vinidex.

All nine achieved full compliance with all relevant commitments in the Program, which include safe and sustainable use of additives, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, resource efficiency and best practice manufacturing.

Under the Program, companies commit to meet measurable targets and obligations that reduce the environmental footprint of PVC products in Australia, whether manufactured in the country or overseas.

Signatories from across the value chain include overseas resin producers, raw material manufacturers and suppliers, trading companies, product manufacturers and distributors.

Congratulating the award winners on full compliance with the Program’s ‘challenging’ requirements, Laveen Dhillon, the Vinyl Council’s PVC Stewardship Manager, said: “In demonstrating leadership to others in the industry, they are helping the sector as a whole to advance the sustainability of the value chain and achieving success in changing how vinyl products are made today.

“Last year, thirteen new companies signed up to the Program bringing our total up to 44 Signatories. This shows there is growing interest in the industry for improving its environmental footprint.”