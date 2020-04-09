Röhm GmbH scales up production significantly

Röhm believes its PLEXIGLAS sheets, an original acrylic glass, can make an important contribution to reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

In many countries they are currently being used as transparent separator walls at points of sale and store or customer counters to minimise the risk of droplet inflections and to break infection chains.

Demand for PLEXIGLAS acrylic sheets has risen sharply in the past few weeks as a result. Röhm GmbH responded immediately and scaled up production at its side Weiterstadt.

At the same time, further measures have been taken to protect production staff from potential infection.

Due to its unique production network, Röhm has secure and reliable access to raw materials and primary products for PLEXIGLAS sheet products.

Whether installed permanently or in the form of mobile partition walls for effective infection protection, Röhm’s premium acrylic brand PLEXIGLAS is impact resistant, easy to fabricate, does not yellow even after many years of use and combines safety with aesthetics.

The properties apply only to the original PLEXIGLAS. This is what sets it aside from other transparent plastics which are falsely marketed under the name PLEXIGLAS.

PLEXIGLAS®sheet for transparent separator walls is also available in a special version which is scratch-resistant on one side with increased chemical resistance.