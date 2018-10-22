R&M expands range of Biomaster protected data outlets

R&M, Swiss developer and provider of cabling systems for network infrastructures, is expanding its range of Biomaster protected data outlets.

New to the R&MhealthLine programme are three additional data outlets, including antimicrobial cabling components, which make it easier to use the system in various application areas

In the plastic parts of R&MhealthLine products, Biomaster technology inhibits the growth of surface bacteria and microbes, protecting these components between the normal cleaning cycles.

Alongside the outlets and mounting plates with RJ45 sockets, the R&MhealthLine also comprises shielded and unshielded patch cords as well as protective caps and coding elements.

Compatible with the modular cabling system R&Mfreenet, this covers all areas of structured building cabling.

The antimicrobial cabling program is suitable for use in all institutions and areas in which hygiene is a priority such as nursing homes, washrooms, waiting rooms, catering facilities, laboratories and production facilities for food and pharmaceuticals.