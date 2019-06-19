Radical Materials releases new range of thermally conductive polymer compounds

Radical Materials has launched a new range of thermally conductive polymer compounds that can be used in a variety of thermal management challenges.

The KONDUCT range can assist from design, prototype production, material testing, through to full production of final compound.

× Expand Print

Common applications for KONDUCT includes heat sinks for electronic devices and LED lights, geothermal pipes, thermally conductive pads, and battery cooling systems.

Chris Vince, Research and Development Manager for KONDUCT, said: “Being able to utilise polymers for thermal management solutions offers proven benefits over traditional materials such as metals.”

“At KONDUCT we have developed extensive knowledge of the various additive systems suitable for boosting thermal conductivity of polymer compounds. With this core knowledge and our extensive test facilities, we are able to support the development and production of polymer compounds for thermal management challenges.”

“This understanding is key to successful developments as we are able to fully consider and characterise not just thermal conductivity but also processability, mechanical performance, and cost.”