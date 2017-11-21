Radici Group brings plastics to the pitch as its team takes on Everton

× Expand Radici The Atalanta B.C. team in its Radici-sponsored jerseys

Radici Group is hoping for a positive result when the football team it sponsors heads to the UK this week.

The Group, which is headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, signed a deal earlier this year to sponsor its local team, Atalanta B.C., in two football tournaments – the Europa League and the Italian TIM Cup.

On Thursday (23rd November) the Europa League brings Atalanta to the UK to take on Everton FC at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Radici says sponsorship of its home team’s jerseys enables it to show the diversity of its products, highlight plastics in sport and show its focus on the European market.

“Our Group was established over 75 years ago in the valleys of Bergamo and from here it has grown and diversified its business activities, becoming the second-ranking European producer of nylon and polyester, two materials used in a multitude of applications, including sport and particularly football; from jerseys to sport accessories, stadium seats and artificial grass yarn for synthetic turf,” explained Maurizio Radici, Vice President of Radici Group, when the sponsorship agreement was signed.

“Playing a part in these two football events,” he continued, “seems to be the right opportunity to emphasise our strong attachment to the territory where we were born and, at the same time, highlight our desire to look beyond our national borders and focus specifically on the European market.”

The Radici Group is engaged in the chemicals, plastics and synthetic fibres businesses and is present in 16 countries in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, with 33 production and sales sites and over 3,000 employees.

In the UK the Group sells PA6, PA6.6, PA6.10 and PA6.12 engineering plastics and copolymers, PBT and PET, TPEs, POM, long-fibre reinforced PA6 and PA6.6.

The match takes place at 20:05 (GMT) at Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Thursday November 23rd.