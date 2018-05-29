RadiciGroup delivers a 100 per cent nylon and recyclable garment to its Ski Club

Radici Group, with the collaboration of the companies in its European production chain has supplied its coaches of RadiciGroup Ski Club with a new 100 per cent nylon gilet.

The garment was developed within an ecodesign framework and can be easily recycled mechanically at the end of its life, becoming a secondary raw plastic material to be used for technical and industrial applications.

RadiciGroup’s vertically integrated production makes the Group the only one in Europe capable of controlling its entire production process, from the production of polymer chemicals to fibres and engineering plastics, down to end-of-life recycling.

The gilet is made with Raditek fine yarn, a high tenacity polyamide yarn specially engineered for high technology applications, such as sails and parachutes and features Radilon staple fibre fibreball filling, a polyamide zipper and nylon cords with a minimal percentage of elastomer.

The yarn endows the fabric with high tear and abrasion resistance, while keeping it lightweight and resistant to UV radiation.

“Each goal we set has to become a stimulus to do more and better. This is what we at RadiciGroup are trying to do with our products, by working on maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of our production plants,” said Angelo Radici, President of RadiciGroup and the main sponsor of the Ski Club

“This gilet, which combines style and comfort with high performance, has a second life incorporated in it.”

In the future, the gilet will be worn by all RadiciGroup Ski Club athletes.