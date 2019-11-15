Raumedic develops plasticiser-free PVC-alternative medical tubing

Raumedic has developed a range of components made from alternative materials without plasticisers, that can be used in transfusion, for pump applications, or in gravity kits for parenteral infusion systems.

For medical and pharmaceutical tubing, Raumedic can offer both polypropylene and polyurethane, as both materials are drug tolerable, although their use must be considered on a case-by-case basis before the products are developed.

Dr. Ralf Ziembinski, Head of the Tubing Business Unit at Raumedic, said: “More and more frequently, the market is demanding plasticiser-free PVC alternatives that should nevertheless have PVC-like properties.”

“When a more cost-efficient alternative to soft PP and PUR is needed, coextrusion could be a solution.”