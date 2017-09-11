Recyclable High Barrier Polyester released by Solvay and Husky

Solvay has joined Husky Injection Moulding Systems to launch its Verian High Barrier Polyester (HBP), a recyclable line of high-performance polymers to pack PET bottles and films. The new polymer expands Solvay’s portfolio of speciality polymers for barrier packaging.

Augusto Di Donfrancesco, President of Solvay Speciality Polymers, said: “Working together with Husky, the development of Verian HBP highlights our robust capability to design cutting-edge and game-changing products and technology that will play a major role in high performing sustainable packaging solutions of the future.”

John Galt, Husky’s President and CEO, said: “We are excited about our partnership with Solvay and the potential that Verian HBP presents in minimising the impact PET packaging has on the environment. We believe this development will open new growth opportunities for the next generation of high performance engineered PET packages, while ensuring compatibility with existing recycling streams.”